July 5, 2017 / 5:06 PM / in 12 hours

BRIEF-PAR Pacific Holdings units enter into amendment to credit agreement

1 Min Read

July 5 (Reuters) - PAR Pacific Holdings Inc:

* Says on June 28, certain units of co entered into a second amendment to credit agreement dated as of Dec 17, 2015 - SEC filing

* Says amendment also waived mandatory excess cash flow prepayment for quarter ending June 30, 2017

* Says on June 30, co repaid all amounts outstanding under company's delayed draw term loan and bridge loan credit agreement

* Says amendment permitted under terms of keybank credit agreement special distribution of cash by borrowers to co in amount totaling no more than $15 million

* Says in connection with repayment in full of all amounts due thereunder, company retired company credit agreement - SEC filing Source text: (bit.ly/2uqqRtu) Further company coverage:

