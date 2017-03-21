BA says no evidence global IT outage caused by cyber attack
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said on Saturday there was no evidence that a global breakdown of its IT systems had been caused by a cyber attack.
March 21 Par Pacific Holdings Inc
* Par Pacific announces promotion of Will Monteleone to senior vice president and chief financial officer
* Par Pacific Holdings Inc - Monteleone succeeds Chris Micklas, who is leaving Par Pacific to spend time with his family Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports scheduled before 1700 GMT on Saturday due to a global computer outage.