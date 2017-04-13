MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - May 28
DUBAI, May 28 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
April 13 Par Technology Corp
* Par Technology Corporation announces executive leadership transition
* Par Technology Corp says Donald H. Foley, an independent member of company's board of directors, has been appointed chief executive officer
* Karen E. Sammon stepped-down as CEO and president of company to assume position of chief of staff in office of CEO
* Par Technology Corp says Donald H. Foley also has been appointed as president of company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DUBAI, May 28 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
May 27 The mother of ride-hailing firm Uber's chief executive has died in a boating accident near Fresno, California on Friday, the Fresno County Sheriff's Office said on Saturday