BRIEF-Geologix closes oversubscribed $1.2 mln unit private placement
* Geologix closes oversubscribed $1.2 million unit private placement and initiates exploration program at Tepal
June 8 Para Resources Inc
* Para Resources announces update on El Limon
* During month of May 2017, El Limon mill was re-commissioned after 18-month renovation and upgrade
* Para Resources Inc says is planning on closing final tranche of previously announced private placement on or before June 15
* Results of first three weeks of commissioning are consistent with plan, expect metrics to improve across board over coming months
* Ramp up to full 200+ tonnes per day at El Limon mill is expected over a 12 - 16 week period
PARIS, June 22 Boeing said it had won 571 orders and commitments for jetliners at the Paris Airshow, upstaging European rival Airbus after the launch of a new model of its 737 MAX passenger jet.