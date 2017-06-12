June 12 PARAGON AG:

* ‍ASSESSING MARKET ENVIRONMENT FOR DEBT FINANCING​

* MANAGEMENT BOARD IS EXAMINING VARIOUS DEBT FINANCING OPTIONS FOR PURPOSE OF FINANCING GROWTH AS WELL AS REFINANCING BOND MATURING ON JULY 2, 2018

* FURTHER OPTIMIZATION OF CURRENT FINANCING STRUCTURE IS ALSO BEING TARGETED

* FINAL FINANCING DECISION WILL BE MADE BY MANAGEMENT BOARD DEPENDING ON PREVAILING MARKET ENVIRONMENT