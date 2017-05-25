BRIEF-CM Enel-Med signs LOI to buy stake in three medical units
* SIGNS LOI ON BUYING STAKES IN THREE MEDICAL UNITS OPERATING IN WARSAW FOR UP TO 3.0 MILLION ZLOTYS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 26 Paragon Care Ltd
* Advises of resignation of its chief financial officer, Stephen Munday, for health reasons Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
ZURICH, June 23 A European Medicines Agency (EMA) panel recommended on Friday approving Novartis's Kisqali drug, bolstering the Swiss drugmaker's bid to challenge rival Pfizer's Ibrance against tough-to-treat breast cancer.