March 27 Paragon AG

* Once again grows faster than the market in 2016 and targets further acceleration

* FY consolidated revenue up 8.2 percent to 102.8 million euros ($111.52 million) (prior year: 95.0 million euros)

* FY EBITDA rises particularly strongly to 16.1 million euros (prior year: 14.2 million euros)

* Forecast for 2017: revenue of 120 to 125 million euros - with an EBIT margin of 9.0 to 9.5 percent and 27 million euros in investments

* FY EBIT margin now at 8.7 percent (prior year: 8.2 percent)

* FY EBIT increased 14.4 percent to 8.9 million euros (prior year: 7.8 million euros)

* FY earnings before taxes (EBT) managed to increase to 5.8 million euros (prior year: 5.0 million euros)

* Management board expects to see an investment volume of around 27 million euros in current year

Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9218 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)