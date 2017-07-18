FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
17 hours ago
BRIEF-Paragon Offshore emerges from Chapter 11‍​, launches CEO search
#PhilipMorrisFiles
#CompanyResults
#TopNews
#Technology
#TheWiderImage
#Monsoon
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
India fumes as Philip Morris woos young adults
Reuters Investigates
India fumes as Philip Morris woos young adults
Google redesigns mobile search app with personalised 'feed'
Technology
Google redesigns mobile search app with personalised 'feed'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Bankruptcy News
July 18, 2017 / 4:17 PM / 17 hours ago

BRIEF-Paragon Offshore emerges from Chapter 11‍​, launches CEO search

1 Min Read

July 18 (Reuters) - Paragon Offshore Plc:

* Paragon Offshore completes restructuring plan and emerges from Chapter 11‍​

* Eliminates approximately $2.3 billion of debt‍​

* Appoints new board of directors

* Launches CEO search

* Emerges ‍from Chapter 11​ with approximately $165 mm of available cash and $85 million in debt

* New Paragon emerges with eight rigs currently operating plus a ninth rig expected to commence operations in August 2017​

* ‍james Swent, retired Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of ENSCO Plc, will serve as Chairman of new board​

* Uupon emergence, new Paragon's new equity will not be listed on an exchange​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.