BRIEF-Chongqing Iron & Steel says it has been confronted with an "austere situation" in both production and operation
* has been confronted with an austere situation in both production and operation, facing severe financial strain
May 2 Paragon Offshore plc:
* Paragon Offshore announces consensual restructuring agreement reached between secured and unsecured lenders, establishing litigation trust for creditors to pursue claims against Noble Corporation
* Says unsecured noteholders to receive $105 million in cash and 50% of new common equity
* Under Consensual Plan, company expects to emerge from Chapter 11 with approximately $160 million in cash
* As per plan, term lenders, revolver lenders to get pro rata shares of $410 million in cash, 50% of new equity, new term debt of $85 million
* Under Fourth Joint Plan of reorganization, co agreed to abandon previously disclosed settlement agreement with Noble Corp
* Believes its Consensual Plan will allow company to forgo tax bonding support that would have been provided under Noble settlement
* Co formally terminated Noble Settlement on April 21, 2017
* Under Consensual Plan, first $10 million of proceeds from litigation against Noble will be applied to repay Litigation Loan Amount
* Under Consensual Plan, balance of first $10 million of proceeds will be shared 50%/50% between noteholders and secured creditors
WILMINGTON, Del., May 25 21st Century Oncology Holdings Inc, which bills itself as the world's largest operator of cancer treatment centers, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Thursday, citing changes in insurance reimbursement rates and uncertainty caused by political changes.