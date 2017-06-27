BRIEF-Clairvest says Head Infotech resumed operations for customers outside of Telangana
* Head infotech immediately shut down its operations in response to ordinance
June 27 PARAGON AG:
* DGAP-NEWS: PARAGON AG PLACES CORPORATE BOND AHEAD OF SCHEDULE AND SETS COUPON AT THE LOWER END OF THE INTEREST MARGIN
* A TOTAL BOND VOLUME OF EUR 50 MILLION WAS PLACED
* FINAL ANNUAL INTEREST RATE WAS SET AT 4.5% P.A. AND IS THEREFORE AT LOWER END OF INTEREST MARGIN THAT WAS REPORTED BEFORE START OF SUBSCRIPTION (4.50%-5.00%) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
WASHINGTON, June 28 U.S. President Donald Trump will press South Korean President Moon Jae-in to improve trade imbalances with the United States during meetings at the White House on Thursday and Friday, a White House official said.