March 8 Paramount Gold Nevada Corp

* Paramount Gold Nevada -entered into mou governing preparation of national environmental policy act analysis for grassy mountain gold project in Oregon

* Paramount Gold Nevada - MOU is signed among bureau of land management,Oregon Department Of Geology and mineral industries,Calico Resources USA Corp

* Paramount Gold Nevada Corp - is advancing mine facility layout under its ongoing pre-feasibility study work

* Paramount Gold Nevada Corp - Paramount expects to file with dogami, consolidated application plan in early 2018