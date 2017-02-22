Italy set to introduce measures to boost soured loan securitisations
ROME, May 29 An Italian parliamentary committee on Monday approved measures aimed at helping the country's lenders sell their soured loans repackaged as securities.
Feb 22 Paramount Group Inc:
* Paramount announces fourth quarter 2016 results
* Paramount Group Inc says initiates guidance for full year 2017
* Sees FY 2017 core FFO per share $0.83 to $0.87
* Q4 core FFO per share $0.18
* Q4 FFO per share $0.18
* Q4 FFO per share view $0.20 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2017 FFO per share view $0.89 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
ZAGREB, May 29 Croatia's heavily indebted food producer and retailer Agrokor expects to complete talks with creditors on a new loan soon, the company's crisis manager said on Monday.