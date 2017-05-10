May 10 Paramount Resources Ltd:

* Paramount Resources Ltd announces first quarter 2017 results: sales volumes average 16,163 boe/d; karr 6-18 facility expansion on-stream ahead of schedule

* Paramount Resources Ltd - liquids sales revenue totaled $38.0 million in Q1 of 2017

* Paramount Resources Ltd - Paramount's capital budget for 2017 has been increased to $385 million

* Paramount Resources Ltd - sales volumes averaged approximately 19,000 boe/d in March 2017 as new wells were brought on production at karr-gold creek

* Paramount Resources Ltd - company's 2017 average sales volumes guidance remains at 20,000 boe/d

* Paramount Resources Ltd - Q4 sales volumes are expected to average over 30,000 boe/d

* Paramount Resources Ltd - annual operating costs for 2017 are anticipated to average approximately $10.00 per boe

* Paramount Resources - Q4 2017 operating costs projected to be lower than in first part of year because of ramp-up in production volumes at Karr-Gold Creek

* Paramount Resources Ltd qtrly earnings per share $0.19