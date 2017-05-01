BA cancels flights from London's Heathrow, Gatwick after IT outage
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports scheduled before 1700 GMT on Saturday due to a global computer outage.
May 1 Paramount Resources Ltd-
* Paramount Resources Ltd. To sell its oil and gas properties in valhalla for approximately $150 million cash
* Paramount Resources Ltd - deal for approximately $150 million
* Paramount-Assets in deal encompass about 94 (74 net) sections of land, had estimated sales volumes of about 1,400 boe/d for 3-month period ended march 31 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, May 27 British Airways flights in Britain were being delayed and passengers were suffering long waits at airports on Saturday because of a global system outage, the airline said.