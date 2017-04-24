BRIEF-Gemini reports Q1 net loss per share of $0.04
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 24 Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc:
* New microbiology data from Paratek Pharmaceuticals show omadacycline effective against most common skin infections and pathogens, including MRSA
* Also presented full clinical efficacy, safety and tolerability results from study, which is known as oasis
* Paratek Pharma - full results from oasis study demonstrate efficacy, safety of omadacycline versus linezolid in acute bacterial skin, skin structure infections Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Ironhorse announces Q1 2017 financial and operating results