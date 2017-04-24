April 24 Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* Paratek Pharmaceuticals and Zai Lab announce collaboration, development and license agreement for omadacycline in China

* Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc - under deal, co granted to Zai Lab exclusive license to develop, manufacture, commercialize omadacycline

* Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc - deal terms covers territories for omadacycline for Greater China Territory, Hong Kong, Macau, and Taiwan markets

* Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc - companies will establish joint steering committee to review, oversee all development, manufacturing, commercialization plans

* Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc - Paratek will receive a $7.5 million upfront payment in connection with signing of agreement

* Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc - Allergan has publicly announced plans to submit an NDA in U.S. In second half of 2017