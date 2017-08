Aug 2 (Reuters) - Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Reports second quarter 2017 financial results and provides clinical update

* Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc qtrly license and royalty revenue $7.5 million, qtrly loss per share $0.66

* Paratek Pharmaceuticals -based on current assumptions, to be able to fund operating expenses and capital expenditure requirements through q2 of 2019