BRIEF-KGHM CEO says relaxed about zloty strengthening
* Europe's No.2 copper miner, Poland's state-run KGHM, is not concerned about the recent strengthening of zloty, the company's Chief Executive Radoslaw Domagalski-Labedzki says
Feb 17 Pareteum Corp:
* Pareteum Corporation announces reverse stock split
* Announces 1 for 25 reverse stock split Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Europe's No.2 copper miner, Poland's state-run KGHM, is not concerned about the recent strengthening of zloty, the company's Chief Executive Radoslaw Domagalski-Labedzki says
* purchase price of $193.6 million, subject to post-closing adjustments, will be funded by way of $146.1 million in cash