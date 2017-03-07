REFILE-Lenovo's struggling mobile business sets sight on high-end market
* Lenovo mobile loss widens, despite overall return to profit
March 7 Pareteum Corp
* Pareteum to restructure senior secured debt obligation, extending maturity date to December 31, 2018
* Pareteum Corp - entered into a letter agreement with Atalaya Capital Management to amend certain terms of credit agreement
* Pareteum Corp - proposed amendment also includes new quarterly amortization schedule and increases amount of common shares underlying warrants
* Pareteum Corp - amendment sets a new maturity date on $10.1 million of outstanding principal and premiums of amended and restated agreement of Dec 31, 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Lenovo mobile loss widens, despite overall return to profit
May 29 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.