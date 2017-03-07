March 8 Parex Resources Inc
* Parex Resources announces 2016 fourth quarter and full
year results
* Parex Resources Inc - funds flow from operations in q4 of
2016 was $51.8 million or $0.33 per share
* Parex Resources Inc - expect q1 2017 production to average
32,000 boe/d compared to 31,049 boe/d in q4 2016
* Parex Resources Inc - at current oil prices, expect 2017
planned capital expenditures to be fully funded by funds flow
from operations
* Parex Resources Inc - sees fy total capital expenditures
$200-$225 million
* Parex Resources -qtrly average quarterly oil and natural
gas production of 31,049 boe per day, an increase of 8.6% over
prior year comparative period
* Parex Resources Inc - sees fy average annual production
34,000-36,000 boe/d
* Parex Resources Inc - developed a plan to drill 9 to 14
additional wells in 2017
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: