April 6 Parex Resources Inc -

* Q1 production was approximately 32,600 barrels of oil equivalent ("Boe/d") (99% crude oil), an increase of 5% from prior quarter

* For Q2 2017, expect production to average 34,000 boe/d for an overall increase of approximately 10% for first half of year

* Over next month, plan to spud two exploration wells that will evaluate fault trends that run parallel to Tigana/Jacana trend