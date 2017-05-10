BRIEF-Shanta Gold to acquire Helio
* Shanta to acquire all of issued and outstanding common shares of Helio Resource
May 10 Parex Resources Inc:
* Parex Resources announces 2017 first quarter results
* Q1 earnings per share $0.26
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.19 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Says quarterly production was 32,591 boe/d (99% crude oil), representing an increase of 5 percent over previous quarter
* Says Parex still expects to invest $200 - $225 million in capital projects in 2017
* Says it is expected that activity levels will increase significantly in second half of 2017
* Parex Resources - expect 2017 capital expenditures budget, funds flow from operations to be about $200-$225 million and production of 34,000-36,000 boe/d
* Parex Resources Inc says expect q2 2017 production to average 34,000 boe/d for an overall increase of approximately 10% for first half of year
* Qtrly funds flow from operations of $0.44 (or c$0.58) per basic share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
ZURICH, June 20 Nestle said on Tuesday it has acquired a minority stake in U.S. group Freshly, a provider of direct-to-consumer freshly prepared meals, its latest step to improve the health profile of its sprawling portfolio.