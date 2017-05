March 3 Parexel International Corp

* Parexel International - on Feb 27, co entered into amendment to letter agreement regarding accelerated share repurchase program dated Nov 21, 2016

* Parexel International - as per amendment, neither co or HSBC is required to deliver shares of common stock of co greater than 7.5 million - sec filing Source text for Eikon: [ID:bit.ly/2lEP3nn] Further company coverage: