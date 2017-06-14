BRIEF-Ardent Leisure updates on estimated distribution & full year result
* Announced estimated distribution of 1.0 cent per stapled security for second half of year ending 30 June 2017
June 14Paris Miki Holdings Inc
* Says it appoints Hiroshi Tane as chairman of the board of the company, and appoints Masahiro Sawada as new president of the company
* Effective June 14
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/vLgGH8
* FY loss attributable to owners of co HK$35.0 million versus loss of HK$9.4 million