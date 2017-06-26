June 26 Park Electrochemical Corp
* Park Electrochemical Corp announces long-term purchase
agreement with GE Aviation subsidiary
* Park Electrochemical - unit entered into agreement for
purchase of composite materials used in manufacture of engine
nacelles and thrust reversers
* Park Electrochemical - PATC composite materials covered by
agreement include multiple product forms based upon Park's
proprietary E-752 and E-752lt resin systems
* Park Electrochemical Corp - additional materials currently
under development may be added upon agreement by parties
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: