April 18 Park Electrochemical Corp:
* Park Electrochemical Corp announces consolidation of its
U.S. electronic materials business units
* Consolidation is expected to take approximately four to
six months to complete
* Expects to incur a pre-tax charge in connection with
consolidation of approximately $5 million to $5.5 million
* Charge is expected to be incurred primarily during first
nine months of Park's current fiscal year ended February 25,
2018
* When consolidation is completed, all manufacturing
operations at NPI will cease, except for NPI treating operation
* Once consolidation is complete, Park expects ongoing
pre-tax benefit from consolidation of about $3 million to $3.5
million per year
