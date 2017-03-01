March 1 Park Hotels & Resorts Inc

* Park hotels & resorts inc. Reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results

* Park hotels & resorts inc qtrly pro-forma revpar was $155.20, a decrease of 0.8%

* Park hotels & resorts -sees 2017 fully diluted weighted average shares is expected to be 215 million, assuming a price of $26.00 per share for e&p dividend

* Park hotels & resorts inc qtrly total revenues $670 million versus $675 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: