BRIEF-Gemini reports Q1 net loss per share of $0.04
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018
May 3 Park Hotels & Resorts Inc
* Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. reports first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 adjusted FFO per share $0.64
* Qtrly comparable REVPAR for domestic portfolio was $163.90, an increase of 1.7% on a pro-forma basis
* Qtrly comparable REVPAR was $156.34, an increase of 1.4% on a pro-forma basis
* Sees 2017 adjusted FFO attributable to stockholders per diluted share $ 2.65 - $ 2.77
* FY2017 FFO per share view $2.74 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 FFO per share view $0.63 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Ironhorse announces Q1 2017 financial and operating results