A year after Brexit vote, European and UK shares diverge
LONDON, June 23 Another wobble in commodity-related shares saw UK bluechips extend their underperformance against continental European peers on Friday.
June 1 Park Hotels & Resorts Inc
* Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. announces pricing of secondary offering
* Says secondary offering of 15.0 million common shares priced at $26.15 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, June 23 Another wobble in commodity-related shares saw UK bluechips extend their underperformance against continental European peers on Friday.
* Kawasaki Kisen drops after board members approved as planned