June 7 Park Lawn Corp:
* Park Lawn Corporation agrees to acquire saber management
and announces C$60 million bought deal offering
* Park Lawn Corp - deal for purchase price of approximately
us$48.75 million in cash
* Park Lawn Corp- deal expected to be immediately accretive
to adjusted cash flow
* Park Lawn Corp- net proceeds from sale of common shares
will be used to partially fund cash portion of acquisition
* Park Lawn Corp - has reached an agreement with National
Bank Financial Inc to issue 3.2 million common shares at C$19.00
per common share
* Park Lawn Corp - reached deal with National Bank
Financial on behalf of underwriters, to issue 3.16 million
shares at a price of C$19.00 per common share
* Park Lawn -in addition to purchase price of approximately
$48.75 million, deal includes consideration of up $9.75
million in plc common shares
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: