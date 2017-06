June 8 Park Lawn Corp

* PARK LAWN CORPORATION ANNOUNCES INCREASE TO PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED BOUGHT DEAL FINANCING FROM C$60 MILLION TO C$70 MILLION IN GROSS PROCEEDS

* PARK LAWN CORP- UPSIZED ITS PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED OFFERING OF COMMON SHARES TO 3.7 MILLION COMMON SHARES AT A PRICE OF C$19.00 PER COMMON SHARE

* PARK LAWN - PROCEEDS FROM SALE OF SHARES WILL BE USED TO PARTIALLY FUND CASH PORTION OF PURCHASE PRICE FOR ANNOUNCED ACQUISITION OF SABER MANAGEMENT