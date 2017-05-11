BRIEF-Boeing, Azerbaijan Airlines announce commitment for four 787 Dreamliners
* Boeing, Azerbaijan Airlines announce commitment for four 787 Dreamliners
May 11 Park Lawn Corp:
* Park Lawn Corporation releases Q1 results
* Q1 earnings per share C$0.117
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share C$0.153
* Q1 revenue C$18.8 million versus C$11.28 million
* Park Lawn Corp - expect to see short-term dilution of per share metrics improve in 2017 as co deploys remaining cash from our 2016 bought deal financing
* Q1 revenue C$18.8 million versus c$11.28 million
* Chesapeake Energy Corporation announces final results of cash tender offers for senior notes