May 11 Park Lawn Corp:

* Park Lawn Corporation releases Q1 results

* Q1 earnings per share C$0.117

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share C$0.153

* Q1 revenue C$18.8 million versus C$11.28 million

* Park Lawn Corp - expect to see short-term dilution of per share metrics improve in 2017 as co deploys remaining cash from our 2016 bought deal financing

