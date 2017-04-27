April 27 Park Sterling Corp
* Park sterling corporation announces results for first
quarter 2017
* Q1 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $0.14 excluding
items
* Q1 earnings per share $0.14
* Park sterling corp- net interest income totaled $27.1
million in 2017q1, which represents a $0.5 million, or 2%,
increase from $26.6 million in 2016q4
* Net interest margin was 3.68% in 2017q1, representing a 10
basis point decrease from 3.78% in 2016q1
* Park sterling corp- at march 31, 2017 common equity tier 1
at 11.04% and tier 1 leverage ratio at 9.99%
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.13, revenue view $26.4
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: