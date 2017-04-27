April 27 Park Sterling Corp

* Park sterling corporation announces results for first quarter 2017

* Q1 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $0.14 excluding items

* Q1 earnings per share $0.14

* Park sterling corp- net interest income totaled $27.1 million in 2017q1, which represents a $0.5 million, or 2%, increase from $26.6 million in 2016q4

* Net interest margin was 3.68% in 2017q1, representing a 10 basis point decrease from 3.78% in 2016q1

* Park sterling corp- at march 31, 2017 common equity tier 1 at 11.04% and tier 1 leverage ratio at 9.99%

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.13, revenue view $26.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S