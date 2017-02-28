UPDATE 1-Britain says some of Manchester bomber's network potentially still at large
* Threat level reduced a notch by authorities (Adds detail on plots, comments on internet firms)
Feb 28 J way Co Ltd :
* Says Park Sung Won resigned as co-CEO of the company
* Says the other co-CEO of the company Lee Yin Beom began to serve as CEO in the company, effective Feb. 28
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/21bEW4
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Threat level reduced a notch by authorities (Adds detail on plots, comments on internet firms)
MONACO, May 28 Pirelli is committed to Formula One but there are no plans to take a stake in the sport following Liberty Media's takeover, the tyre company's chief executive Marco Tronchetti Provera said on Sunday.