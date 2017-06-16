BRIEF-Dean Foods Co acquires Uncle Matt's Organic
* Dean Foods Co says announced today that it has acquired Uncle Matt's Organic
June 16 Parker-Hannifin Corp
* Parker announces retirement of Robert W. Bond, vice president of eBusiness, iot and services; board elects Michael Chung as successor
Elected Michael Chung, currently vice president and president - automation group, to succeed Bond effective August 1, 2017
Google says working on a new video format, called VR180, that it believes will make virtual reality content easier to create