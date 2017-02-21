Feb 21 Parker-Hannifin Corp
* Parker-Hannifin says on Feb 21, co priced a private
offering of $700.0 million in aggregate principal amount of
senior notes due 2027 - SEC filing
* Parker-Hannifin says 2027 notes, 2047 notes and 2025 notes
will bear interest at a rate of 3.250%, 4.100% and 1.125% per
annum, respectively
* Parker-Hannifin Corp says interest will be paid on 2025
notes annually on March 1 of each year, commencing March 1, 2018
* Co also priced a private offering of $600.0 million in
aggregate principal amount of senior notes due 2047
* Co also priced a private offering of EUR 700.0 million in
aggregate principal amount of senior notes due 2025
* Parker-Hannifin says intends to use net proceeds to
finance its proposed acquisition of Clarcor
