April 27 Parker-hannifin Corp
* Parker reports fiscal 2017 third quarter results
* Q3 earnings per share $1.75
* Q3 sales rose 10 percent to $3.12 billion
* Sees fy 2017 earnings per share $6.90 to $7.20 from
continuing operations
* Parker-Hannifin corp - fiscal 2017 full year earnings
guidance increased
* Parker-Hannifin corp qtrly orders increased 8% for total
parker compared with same quarter a year ago
* Parker-Hannifin corp - fiscal year 2017 increased guidance
for earnings from continuing operations range of $7.70 to $8.00
per share on an adjusted basis
* Parker-Hannifin corp - full fiscal year 2017 earnings
guidance has been updated to include acquisitions
* Parker-Hannifin corp qtrly earnings per share $2.11 when
adjusted for business realignment and acquisition related
expenses
* Q3 revenue view $3.03 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q3 earnings per share view $1.86 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: