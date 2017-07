July 24 (Reuters) - Parkervision Inc

* Parkervision moves infringement case against LG Electronics to New Jersey district court

* Parkervision-‍provided update to on-going patent licensing program; co re-filed claims against lg electronics, related entities in district of new jersey​

* Parkervision Inc - ‍has been advised that still pending Jacksonville case against Qualcomm and Apple should be unaffected by the re-filing​