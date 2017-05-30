BRIEF-Microchip enters into amendment to amended, restated credit agreement
* Microchip Technology Inc - on June 21,co entered into amendment No. 3 to amended and restated credit agreement - SEC filing
May 30 Lg Electronics Inc
* Parkervision -middle district of Florida granted co's request to lift stay and reopen its patent infringement case against Apple, LG and Qualcomm
* Parkervision -court also ordered parties to conduct a case management conference within 30 days and file a case management report to court Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Seattle Genetics Inc - fda notified co on June 21, IND for vadastuximab talirine has been placed on hold - SEC filing