April 18 Parkland Fuel Corp:
* Parkland to acquire Chevron Canada's downstream fuel
business
* Parkland Fuel Corp - subject to satisfaction of customary
closing conditions, parkland will pay approximately $1,460
million
* Parkland Fuel Corp says Parkland expects to reduce its
leverage ratio to well within its previous guidance by 2019
* Parkland Fuel Corp says Parkland expects to replace bridge
facility with alternative longer term debt prior to closing of
acquisition
* Parkland Fuel - total identified annual run-rate
synergies of $35-$50 million, resulting in total estimated
normalized ebitda of $265-$280 million from deal
* Parkland Fuel Corp - Parkland will pay an estimated $186
million in working capital for acquired business
* Parkland fuel - intends to enter into working capital
financing agreement with merrill lynch commodities to finance
hydrocarbon inventory & receivables
* Parkland Fuel corp says 30%+ accretion to 2016
distributable cash flow per share on a run-rate, normalized
basis from deal
* Parkland Fuel- entered into agreement with underwriters
bookrun by TD Securities inc., National Bank Financial inc., to
sell about 24 million shares
* Parkland Fuel Corp - entered into an agreement with
chevron canada limited to acquire all of shares of chevron
canada r&m ulc
* Parkland Fuel Corp - Parkland expects to close cst
acquisition in q2 2017
