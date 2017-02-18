Feb 17 Parkway Inc:

* Parkway agrees to sell 49pct interest in Houston Greenway Portfolio

* Parkway Inc - deal for $512.1 million, or an implied $210 per square foot

* Parkway Inc - expects to record an impairment loss of approximately $25.0 million in q1 of 2017 related to joint venture transaction

* Parkway-Proceeds to Parkway are expected to be about $315.8 million, which includes new debt placement,assumed payoff of Co's $350.0 million existing term loan

* Parkway - at closing, co intends to terminate existing revolver, term loan credit facility, prepay $350.0 million outstanding balance using proceeds from JV