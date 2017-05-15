BRIEF-General Electric signs services agreement with Jordan’s Samra Electric Power Company
* General Electric Co signs a multi-year services agreement with Jordan’s samra electric power company
May 15 New Gold Inc
* Parlane Resource - reached an agreement to sell all of its interest in big bear property, to new gold inc. For total cash consideration of C$2.5 million
* Parlane Resource -sale includes all co's technical info on big bear property,permit held under mines act, all co's rights under various underlying deals
* Parlane Resource - David Gunning has resigned as a director of company to pursue other endeavours Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
