BRIEF-Global Daily Fantasy Sports says purchased Mondogoal Limited's operating assets
* Global Daily Fantasy Sports Inc. acquires Mondogoal, a leader in daily fantasy sports, renews agreement with operators Lottomatica & Sisal
April 7 PMPG Polskie Media SA:
* Parrish Media NV increases its stake in the company to 5.54 percent from 2.32 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Global Daily Fantasy Sports Inc. acquires Mondogoal, a leader in daily fantasy sports, renews agreement with operators Lottomatica & Sisal
* Changyou.com announces formation of independent special committee to review preliminary non-binding proposal to acquire the company