March 6 Parrot SA:

* Opening of the third window of transferability for the warrants

* The third window of transferability for the warrants will run from March 7, 2017 to May 5, 2017 (inclusive)

* Reference unit value of the class 1 warrants is of 0.07 euro and that of the class 2 warrants is of 0.06 euro