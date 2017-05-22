May 22 Partner Communications Company Ltd

* Qtrly basic earnings per share NIS 0.33

* Q1 total revenues $221 million, a decrease of 18%

* During Q1 of 2017, cellular subscriber base declined by approximately 28 thousand subscribers

* At end of Q1 of 2017, company's cellular subscriber base was approximately 2.66 million

* Monthly ARPU for cellular subscribers in Q1 2017 was NIS 61 (US$ 17), a decrease of 9% from NIS 67 in Q1 2016

* Quarterly churn rate for cellular subscribers in Q1 2017 was 9.8%, compared with 11.2% in Q1 2016

* Qtrly service revenues NIS 640 million (US$ 176 million), a decrease of 10%