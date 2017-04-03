UPDATE 6-BA cancels flights from London as global IT outage causes chaos
* BA latest to be hit by computer problems (Adds comment by BA's chief executive)
April 3 Partner Communications Company Ltd:
* Partner Communications reports the interest rate for the series d notes for the period commencing on March 31, 2017 and ending on June 30, 2017
* Partner Communications - Series D notes will bear interest at a rate of 0.335% for period commencing on March 31, 2017 and ending on June 30, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
* BA latest to be hit by computer problems (Adds comment by BA's chief executive)
May 27 General Motors Co said on Saturday that proxy advisory firm Institutional Shareholder Services has recommended that shareholders vote against a slate of directors proposed by hedge fund Greenlight Capital and reject the hedge fund's plan to divide GM shares into two classes.