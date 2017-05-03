May 3 PartnerRe Ltd:

* PartnerRe Ltd. reports first quarter 2017 results

* Qtrly total revenues $1.18 billion versus $1.42 billion

* Qtrly net premiums written $ 1.35 billion versus $1.50 billion

* Qtrly gross premiums written $1.50 billion versus $1.63 billion

* Qtrly net investment income $98.6 million versus $103 million

* Qtrly book value of common shareholder's equity of $6.0 billion, a 0.4% increase compared to Q4 2016

* Net income available to common shareholder of $38 million for Q1 of 2017 compared to $201 million