BRIEF-Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer
* Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer
May 3 PartnerRe Ltd:
* PartnerRe Ltd. reports first quarter 2017 results
* Qtrly total revenues $1.18 billion versus $1.42 billion
* Qtrly net premiums written $ 1.35 billion versus $1.50 billion
* Qtrly gross premiums written $1.50 billion versus $1.63 billion
* Qtrly net investment income $98.6 million versus $103 million
* Qtrly book value of common shareholder's equity of $6.0 billion, a 0.4% increase compared to Q4 2016
* Net income available to common shareholder of $38 million for Q1 of 2017 compared to $201 million
RIO DE JANEIRO/BRASILIA, May 26 Maria Silvia Bastos resigned on Friday as head of Brazil's development bank BNDES amid a political crisis that had increased pressure against her by credit-starved business leaders.