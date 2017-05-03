BRIEF-Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer
* Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 3 Partners Real Estate Investment Trust
* Partners announces results for the first quarter of 2017
* Partners Real Estate Investment Trust - qtrly FFO per unit $ 0.08
* Partners Real Estate Investment Trust qtrly NOI of $8.2 million, a reduction of $0.2 million when compared with q1 of 2016
* Qtrly AFFO per unit $0.06
* Partners Real Estate Investment Trust qtrly same property NOI was $8.2 million, unchanged from Q1 of 2016
* Occupancy of 95.3% as at March 31, 2017, versus 95.1% as at December 31, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
RIO DE JANEIRO/BRASILIA, May 26 Maria Silvia Bastos resigned on Friday as head of Brazil's development bank BNDES amid a political crisis that had increased pressure against her by credit-starved business leaders.