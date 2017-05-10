BRIEF-Cvc Capital Partners agrees to acquire Etraveli
* Says CVC Capital Partners Fund VI agrees to acquire Etraveli Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Maiya Keidan)
May 10 Partners Real Estate Investment Trust :
* Has finalized a $13.0 million mortgage at the REIT's Cornwall Square property in Cornwall, Ontario
* Mortgage was financed by First National Financial Lp and loan has a three-year term Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says CVC Capital Partners Fund VI agrees to acquire Etraveli Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Maiya Keidan)
* Barclays says is 'considering its position in relation to these developments' over SFO fraud charges