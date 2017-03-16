Lenovo's struggling mobile business sets sites on high-end market
* Lenovo mobile loss widens, despite overall return to profit
March 16 Party City Holdco Inc
* Party city announces the acquisition of 18 franchise stores in the Carolinas
* Purchase price of $31 million
* Entered into an agreement to acquire a master franchise group representing 18 franchise stores in North Carolina and South Carolina Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO, May 28 Brazilian federal prosecutors on Sunday made a new offer to JBS SA's controlling shareholder, J&F Investimentos, that it pay a 10.99 billion real ($3.37 billion) fine for its role in massive corruption scandals.